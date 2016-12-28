IVF Mix-Up in Dutch Lab Means Babies' Fathers May Not Be Right Men
An IVF mix-up in a Dutch lab has officials there scrambling for answers after discovering that as many as 26 women who underwent fertility treatment may have been fertilized by sperm cells from the wrong man. The "procedural error" happened between mid-April 2015 and mid-November 2016 at the University Medical Centre in Utrecht, Netherlands, The Sun reported .
