IKEA agrees to $50 million settlement in dresser tip-over case-law firm

The IKEA logo is seen outside IKEA Concept Center, a furniture store and headquarters of the IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA, in Delft, the Netherlands March 16, 2016. IKEA has agreed to pay a total $50 million to three families in the United States whose children died when the budget furniture group's dresser MALM tipped over them, lawyers representing the families said.

