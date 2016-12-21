Hundreds Protest 'Anti-Israel Bias' at International Criminal Court in The Hague

Hundreds of Christians and Jews gathered outside the seat of the U.N. international court for a Hanukkah event that they said was also a protest against anti-Israel bias. The lighting of Hanukkah candles Wednesday on a 36-foot menorah outside the Hague's Peace Palace, which houses the International Court of Justice , was the initiative of Christians for Israel, an international, faith-based Israel-advocacy group based in Holland with 30 affiliates worldwide and hundreds of thousands of members.

