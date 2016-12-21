Far-right Dutch politician sides with...

Far-right Dutch politician sides with Israel, condemns Obama for UN resolution

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jerusalem Post

Geert Wilders, who some prophecy might become the next Dutch prime minister, slams Obama for declining to veto the anti-Israeli resolution and encourages Israel to build "more and more settlements." A leading Dutch politician recently took to social media to express his support of Israel and to vehemently oppose US President Barack Obama's choice not to veto UN Security Council resolution number 2334, which called Israel to halt construction of settlements on Palestinian-owned lands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC