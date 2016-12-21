Far-right Dutch politician sides with Israel, condemns Obama for UN resolution

Geert Wilders, who some prophecy might become the next Dutch prime minister, slams Obama for declining to veto the anti-Israeli resolution and encourages Israel to build "more and more settlements." A leading Dutch politician recently took to social media to express his support of Israel and to vehemently oppose US President Barack Obama's choice not to veto UN Security Council resolution number 2334, which called Israel to halt construction of settlements on Palestinian-owned lands.

