Far-right Dutch politician sides with Israel, condemns Obama for UN resolution
Geert Wilders, who some prophecy might become the next Dutch prime minister, slams Obama for declining to veto the anti-Israeli resolution and encourages Israel to build "more and more settlements." A leading Dutch politician recently took to social media to express his support of Israel and to vehemently oppose US President Barack Obama's choice not to veto UN Security Council resolution number 2334, which called Israel to halt construction of settlements on Palestinian-owned lands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
|An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial
|Oct '16
|Milosevic bol Crn...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC