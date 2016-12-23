Europe thinks the UK is living on 'fa...

Europe thinks the UK is living on 'fantasy island' over Brexit deal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Metro UK News

Prime Minister Theresa May gives evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee in Portcullis House, London, where she will be pressed to give further details about her plans for Brexit Research by a group of academics working on the UK in a Changing Europe initiative, warns that many in Europe regard the UK as 'living on Fantasy Island' over its hopes for its new relationship with the EU. A crunch issue is likely to be the divorce bill expected to be presented to the UK by the European Commission, which reports suggest could be as much as A 50 to A 60 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC