Enhanced: fire-resistant and flue-gas-optimized monitors for areas...

Distec GmbH, leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, introduces enhancements and extensions of the proven POS-Line product family at the Integrated Systems Europe , the international trade fair for audiovisual and electronic integration in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In particular, the focus is on the further optimized POS-Line-BLO monitor series, which means optimized fire load and flue gas performance by using improved fire retardant materials.

