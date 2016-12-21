Dutch primary school children ordered...

Dutch primary school children ordered to learn how to pray at mosque

Calls for an end to 'politically correct activities' after primary school children are ordered to learn how to pray at a mosque popular with radical preachers Angry parents have demanded a primary school in Holland changes its curriculum after a video showing children learning how to pray in a mosque emerged. Local media said the mosque in question is believed to be the Ghulzar e Madina in the city of Zwolle, which has previously been visited by radical preachers from Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

