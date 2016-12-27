Dutch medical centre probes suspected...

Dutch medical centre probes suspected IVF sperm mix-up

A doctor injects sperm directly into an egg during an in-vitro fertilization procedure at a clinic in Warsaw October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel The Hague: A Dutch medical institution announced an investigation Tuesday after discovering that up to 26 women may have been fertilised by the wrong sperm cells at its IVF treatment laboratory.

