Delta Lloyd agrees to sweetened NN Group bid

Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV said Friday it agreed to a sweetened EUR2.5 billion takeover offer from local rival NN Group NV in a deal that will spur consolidation in an industry squeezed by stricter capital rules and record-low interest rates. The insurance groups said they reached a deal on an all-cash offer of EUR5.40 a share, 10 euro cents higher than a previous offer in October that was rejected by Delta Lloyd.

