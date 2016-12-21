China just confronted the US Navy in the Pacific - and it looks like China came out on top
"The incident was inconsistent with both international law and standards of professionalism for conduct between navies at sea," said Peter Cook, a Defense Department spokesman. The drone, composed of about $150,000 in off-the-shelf technology , ranks low on the list of US-China military confrontations - as past confrontations have involved air crews being detained and planes grounded - but it marks an important shift in what is quickly becoming one of the most militarized and fraught regions on the planet.
