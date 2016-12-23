Case of Czech prosecuted in Sudan dev...

Case of Czech prosecuted in Sudan develops hopefully

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A new hope has emerged in the case of Petr Jasek, a Czech prosecuted in Sudan for suspected anti-state activities, EU diplomacy chief Frederica Mogherini has written in a letter to Czech MEPs, adding that she is closely watching Jasek's trial, MEP Tomas Zdechovsky's spokeswoman has told CTK. Human and civic rights protection is the EU's priority in relation to Sudan, Mogherini wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC