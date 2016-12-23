Case of Czech prosecuted in Sudan develops hopefully

A new hope has emerged in the case of Petr Jasek, a Czech prosecuted in Sudan for suspected anti-state activities, EU diplomacy chief Frederica Mogherini has written in a letter to Czech MEPs, adding that she is closely watching Jasek's trial, MEP Tomas Zdechovsky's spokeswoman has told CTK. Human and civic rights protection is the EU's priority in relation to Sudan, Mogherini wrote.

