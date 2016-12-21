Bonnefantenmuseum annouces exhibition...

Bonnefantenmuseum annouces exhibitions by Ton Boelhouwer and Hao Liang

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

The project Aura has been developed by artist Hao Liang and writer Hu Fang in dialogue with the Bonnefantenmuseum and Van Eyck. The Bonnefantenmuseum presents two new exhibitions: BACA Projects: Aura - Hao Liang and floors & walls / from ground by Ton Boelhouwer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC