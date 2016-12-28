Bombshell Meeting Minutes Show Obama Administration Collusion With PA To Ambush Israel
In the wake of the anti-Israel UNSC resolution and US abstention that allowed it to pass, we have seen Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu and his spokespeople point the finger at the Obama administration for helping push and craft the resolution, in a move that has had people either scratching their heads or writing harsh op-eds . But all this time, we have been claiming to have "iron-clad" evidence from international and Arab sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Israellycool.
