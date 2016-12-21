Berlin attacker took bus from Netherl...

Berlin attacker took bus from Netherlands to France: Probe sources

2 hrs ago

Suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri travelled by bus from the Netherlands to France before heading to Italy where police shot him dead, sources close to the investigation said Wednesday. A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect of the Berlin Christmas market attack, at an unknown location.

Chicago, IL

