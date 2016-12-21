Abbas confidant: We will take 'hundre...

Abbas confidant: We will take 'hundreds' of IDF soldiers to ICC this year

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, speaks during a conference in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 1, 2016. A prominent Palestinian journalist and confidant of PA President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday the Palestinians were collecting the names and photographs of "hundreds" of Israel Defense Forces soldiers, with the intention of bringing them to the International Criminal Court in 2017.

