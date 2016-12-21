A life worth retelling on Xmas

A life worth retelling on Xmas

Read more: The Telegraph

Washington, Dec. 24: Marion Pritchard, a gentile whose shock at watching Nazi soldiers storm a home for Jewish children in Amsterdam and load them into a truck inspired her to enter a clandestine world of rescuing Jews, died on December 11 at her home in Washington. She was 96. "By 1945, I had lied, stolen, cheated, deceived and even killed," Pritchard had said in a lecture in 1996.

Chicago, IL

