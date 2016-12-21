A Dutch masterpiece continues to dazzle
Captured in a reflective moment gazing wistfully over her shoulder across a room at the spectacular View of Delft, a subtly sunlit medieval urban landscape painting idolising her homeland's Golden Age, she is free again to dream Dutch dreams. After a three-year, three-continent tour on which she was admired by millions as her home underwent a multi-million-euro restoration, Johannes Vermeer's celebrated painting returned last year to the resplendent Mauritshuis Royal Picture House in Den Haag, or The Hague.
