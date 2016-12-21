A Dutch masterpiece continues to dazzle

A Dutch masterpiece continues to dazzle

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Captured in a reflective moment gazing wistfully over her shoulder across a room at the spectacular View of Delft, a subtly sunlit medieval urban landscape painting idolising her homeland's Golden Age, she is free again to dream Dutch dreams. After a three-year, three-continent tour on which she was admired by millions as her home underwent a multi-million-euro restoration, Johannes Vermeer's celebrated painting returned last year to the resplendent Mauritshuis Royal Picture House in Den Haag, or The Hague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC