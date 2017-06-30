Turkish Prime Minister's Family Owns ...

Turkish Prime Minister's Family Owns $140 Million in Foreign Assets

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Groong

Last week, we disclosed the improper enrichment of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey by receiving a $25 million oil tanker as a gift from an Azerbaijani billionaire. This week, we expose the Prime Minister of Turkey, Binali Yildirim, who turns out to be just as corrupt as his boss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New structure for former Netherlands Antilles u... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Helambu Trekking 9 Days (Nov '14) Nov '14 Trekking Mart 1
do you need a loan to pay your bill (Sep '13) Oct '14 williams 5
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Trekking Guide recommended In Nepal (Jan '12) Sep '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 8
Mophie Space Pack (Feb '14) Jun '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 4
News Ys: Dutch Caribbean isles must foster trade amo... (Jun '14) Jun '14 unknown 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC