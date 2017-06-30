Turkish Prime Minister's Family Owns $140 Million in Foreign Assets
Last week, we disclosed the improper enrichment of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey by receiving a $25 million oil tanker as a gift from an Azerbaijani billionaire. This week, we expose the Prime Minister of Turkey, Binali Yildirim, who turns out to be just as corrupt as his boss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New structure for former Netherlands Antilles u... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Helambu Trekking 9 Days (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Trekking Mart
|1
|do you need a loan to pay your bill (Sep '13)
|Oct '14
|williams
|5
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Trekking Guide recommended In Nepal (Jan '12)
|Sep '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|8
|Mophie Space Pack (Feb '14)
|Jun '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|4
|Ys: Dutch Caribbean isles must foster trade amo... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC