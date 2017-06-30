Another Win for Provo Air Center: Ceo Deborah Aharon Awarded Sapphire ...
Provo Air Center announced today that CEO Deborah Aharon is the first Caribbean-based recipient of the annual Pegasus Sapphire Award for Outstanding Woman in Aviation. This accolade was awarded shortly after the FBO secured the top position in the Aviation International News FBO Survey ranking of best Caribbean FBOs for the second year in a row in April.
