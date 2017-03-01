144 years of Curacao postage stamp hi...

144 years of Curacao postage stamp history: Stamp Collecting Basics

The first stamp of the Dutch colony of Curacao, issued in 1873, bears a portrait of the ruling monarch, William III of the Netherlands. Curacao's 10A King William III stamp from the 1873-79 set was surcharged to meet an existing postal rate in 1895.

