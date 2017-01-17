Legal SagaICWA in new fight over Bell...

Legal SagaICWA in new fight over Bell Group

Sunday Jan 15

The Insurance Commission of WA is braced for new legal battles with a company backed by Dutch distressed debt speculator Louis Reijtenbagh amid a bitter row over $1.8 billion of Bell Group litigation proceeds. The third party insurer wants the Supreme Court to block any attempts by the Netherlands Antilles-registered Bell offshoot, BGNV, to prevent a carve-up wanted by ICWA.

Chicago, IL

