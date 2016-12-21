UTS details 2016 progress; LTE now av...

UTS details 2016 progress; LTE now available in Saba

Wednesday Dec 21

Saba, which is situated south of Sint Maarten, became the smallest special municipality of the Netherlands on 10 October 2010 following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles. The volcanic island is home to around 2,000 people.

Chicago, IL

