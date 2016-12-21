Open letter: Kingdom Day and commemor...

Open letter: Kingdom Day and commemoration of one year of Dutch anti-democracy governance

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

To: Second Chamber of the Netherlands, First Chamber of the Netherlands, Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Public Entity of Bonaire, Kralendijk, December 15, 2016 Subject: Kingdom Day and commemoration of one year of Dutch Anti-Democracy governance Dear Colleagues, Today, December 15, 2016, we are celebrating Kingdoms day, or previously Statute-day, commemorating December 15, 1955 where the Dutch Government with the consent of the elite of the colonized Caribbean territories, not the people, officially manipulated the world community in the United Nations with a very disputed vote , and the majority of the world community distrusted this statute-arrangement to dissolve you from your reporting obligations towards the so-called autonomous country Netherlands Antilles.

Chicago, IL

