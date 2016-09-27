UTS, TelEm Group plot Sint Maarten, Curacao merger
TelEm Group about the two companies partnering and merging, the Daily Herald reports. Sint Maarten prime minister William Marlin - who this month confirmed that he had applied the brakes on a planned sale of the TelEm Group - said the intention is to create one solid and strong company for the former Netherlands Antilles nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
