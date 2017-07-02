Your daily briefing on China

Read more: Xinhuanet

Overseas experts and scholars have lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping 's speech marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China, highlighting the concept of "One Country, Two Systems" as a guarantee for Hong Kong's bright future. In the speech delivered at a meeting in Hong Kong on Saturday celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the fifth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Xi reviewed the success and inspiration the "One Country, Two Systems" concept has brought, while envisioning a brighter prospect for Hong Kong with proposals to further and fully apply the concept.

Chicago, IL

