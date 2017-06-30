Traffickers Find New Ways to Smuggle Girls From India's Northeast
Young girls from India's remote northeast are lured with promises of good jobs and trafficked through Myanmar to Southeast Asia nations and the Middle East on Nepalese passports, campaigners say, amid fears traffickers are finding new ways to escape checks. "Over a 100 girls from the northeast and northern part of West Bengal state were trafficked in the last two years, nearly 50 to 60 percent of them on passports issued by Nepal," said Hasina Kharbhih, founder of anti-trafficking charity Impulse NGO Network.
