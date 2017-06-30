Sushma meets visiting Nepal Deputy Pr...

Sushma meets visiting Nepal Deputy Prime Minister

New Delhi, July 3 - External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday met Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, who is on a visit to India from July 2-4, an official said. This is the first high-level visit from Nepal after the formation of new government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Chicago, IL

