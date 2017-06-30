Sunrise view from Kala Patthar (5550m) at 6 in the morning. Photo-Supplied
Muscat: While most people always look to scale new heights, one woman took that literally, when she climbed Mount Everest all the way up to the peak's southern base camp, which is located 5,364 feet above sea level. Nilima Gandhi and her husband Avishkar had never climbed to such heights before, but embraced the challenge before them, despite having only taken up mountaineering about three years ago.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
