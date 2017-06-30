Rising To The Annapurna Challenge

From Samantha Tan Chiew Ting KATHMANDU -- In February last year, Abdul Razak Yaacob attempted the Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal but severe dehydration put paid to his hopes of reaching his destination located about 5,300 metres above sea level. Undeterred, the spunky 65-year-old, from Ulu Kelang in Selangor, kept on training, hiking 10 to 15 kilometres daily on the hilly terrain in the area where he lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.