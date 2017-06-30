Over 6,000 Nepali trafficked in 2015-16: Rights body

Kathmandu, July 5 Human trafficking has significantly increased in Nepal with over 6,000 Nepalis having been trafficked in the 2015-16 fiscal alone, according to the latest report of the National Human Rights Commission. The "Trafficking in Persons Report 2015-16", released on Tuesday, claimed that around 4,000 people, 70 per cent of them girls, went missing during that period, Xinhua news agency reported.

