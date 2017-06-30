Over 6,000 Nepali trafficked in 2015-...

Over 6,000 Nepali trafficked in 2015-16: Rights body

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Kathmandu, July 5 Human trafficking has significantly increased in Nepal with over 6,000 Nepalis having been trafficked in the 2015-16 fiscal alone, according to the latest report of the National Human Rights Commission. The "Trafficking in Persons Report 2015-16", released on Tuesday, claimed that around 4,000 people, 70 per cent of them girls, went missing during that period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC