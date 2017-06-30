OTS staff taking teaching trip to Nepal

Old Trail School fourth-graders worked with children in the early childhood classes to create Dal Bhat, a staple food and national dish of Nepal before school let out for the summer. The dish is made from steamed rice and a cooked lentil soup.

