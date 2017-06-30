Kathmandu will need to cede space to ...

Kathmandu will need to cede space to the elected local bodies

An attempt by King Gyanendra, during his direct rule in early 2006, to hold elections to the local bodies was foiled by political parties, which boycotted the polls. The enthusiastic participation by people in the second round of local level election, six weeks after the first round, is no doubt, a good sign for democracy in Nepal.

