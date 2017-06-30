GST shouldn't impinge upon trade with India: Nepal

Kathmandu, July 4 - Expressing concern that the revolutionary Goods and Services Tax regime adopted by India will adversely impact trade and transit between Kathmandu and New Delhi, land-locked Nepal -- majorly dependent on bilateral trade with India -- has sought guarantees that the new tax system does not impinge upon existing treaties and accords in this regard. The Nepali Commerce Ministry said on Monday that it has written to India through the diplomatic channel urging that the GST regime should not impinge upon trade and transit treaties between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.