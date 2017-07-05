Feature: Sluggish reconstruction likely to put Kathmandu heritage sites on UNESCO's danger list
When the devastating earthquake rocked Nepal on April 25, 2015, one of the greatest concerns of those living across the world who had visited Nepal at least once, was for Nepal's centuries-old and rich architectural monuments. The quake shattered numerous, highly revered and marvelous art creations, which were the major attractions for foreign tourists visiting Kathmandu valley and one of the major sources of tourism revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC