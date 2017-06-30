Earthquake Earthquake Measuring 4.9 o...

Earthquake Earthquake Measuring 4.9 on Richter Scale Hits Ramechhap in Nepal

Kathmandu, July 2: An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Ramechhap in Nepal in wee hours on Sunday morning. The tremors were felt around 7.28 am on Sunday.

