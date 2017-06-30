'Delhi summers could be as hot as Sha...

'Delhi summers could be as hot as Sharjah by 2100'

New Delhi: Summer temperatures in the national capital could be more like Sharjah, Mumbai like Kolkata and Kathmandu like Mumbai by end of this century, if carbon pollution continues to rise, an international study said. If greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, earth's average global surface temperature could rise more than four degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century, US-based research and communications organisation Climate Central said on Wednesday.

