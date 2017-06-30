Deferring applause
It's one thing to receive undiluted worship, it's another is to defer it with a gentle quip. When Devraj Sanyal, head honcho at Universal Music and one of showbiz's leading personalities, took to social media to shower praise on rocker and musician Vishal Dadlani, he could not be accused of damning with faint praise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC