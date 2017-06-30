Darjeeling: Short on cash, Hills bank...

Darjeeling: Short on cash, Hills bank on barter

With depleting stocks of food and hard cash, people turned to do barter of sorts to tide over tough times DARJEELING: Green vegetables in exchange for biscuits and rice, fuel for liquor, fruits for flour and milk for nutrition bars and chocolates. Over the last three weeks, people in the Hills have started adopting unique measures to sustain themselves, thanks to depleting stocks of food and hard cash.

