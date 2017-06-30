As Gorkhaland stir continues, anger g...

As Gorkhaland stir continues, anger grows in the plains

WITH the strike seeking a separate Gorkhaland entering the 18th day, tensions between the Bengali and Nepali communities of the region are coming to the fore. While a state minister has issued a statement promising safety of people from the hills in the plains, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha that is spearheading the demand for Gorkhaland has accused the government of inciting "communal hatred" and "division" between the two regions.

