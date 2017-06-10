Yoga practitioners pause to stretch and pose for int'l event

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, right and India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah perform Yoga during International Yoga Day celebrations in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Millions of yoga enthusiasts across India take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year.

