Uttarakhand exploring direct bus service to Nepal
Dehradun, June 23 - The Uttarakhand government is working in the direction of starting a direct bus service from the hill state to Nepal, an official said on Friday. With no such direct bus connecting the state to Nepal, the people here until now have been dependant on the bus service from Delhi to the Himalayan country.
