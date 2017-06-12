Uncertainty over local body elections...

Uncertainty over local body elections raises questions about political stability

11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Sher Bahadur Deuba took over as the third prime minister after the constitution was promulgated in September 2015, and the 10th since Nepal's experiment towards radical politics and republicanism began in early 2006. Nepal has been a laboratory of too many political experiments, but none of them, except the one between December 1960 and 1990, resulted in political stability and infrastructure development.

Chicago, IL

