Ties with Nepal not dependent on relations with China: India

New Delhi, Jun 7 India today said its ties with any country are independent of the equation it enjoys with any other nation, in the backdrop of new Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's comment that he will maintain a balanced association with New Delhi and Beijing. "We do not think that relation of country A with B is contingent upon its relations with us and vice-a-versa," said Gopal Baglay, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

