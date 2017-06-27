The rally took place at King George V...

The rally took place at King George V Memorial Park in Jordan on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Hundreds of Gurkhas and Nepali-speaking people living in Hong Kong held a rally on Sunday in a show of solidarity with their compatriots fighting for a separate state in the eastern Indian town of Darjeeling. Dressed mostly in black, they gathered in the sweltering heat at King George V Memorial Park in Jordan, shouting slogans and singing songs.

