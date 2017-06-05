Sher Bahadur Deuba elected prime mini...

Sher Bahadur Deuba elected prime minister of Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Indian Express

Nepali Congress Chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected Prime Minister of Nepal. Deuba, the 10th Prime Minister in as many years, was elected to the post that had fallen vacant following the resignation of Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC