Sher Bahadur Deuba elected prime minister of Nepal
Nepali Congress Chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected Prime Minister of Nepal. Deuba, the 10th Prime Minister in as many years, was elected to the post that had fallen vacant following the resignation of Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal two weeks ago.
