Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, Yemen cut diplomatic ties with Qatar
It joined Bahrain , Egypt , Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in cutting ties with Qatar , isolating the tiny energy-rich country by cutting off its land, sea and air routes to the outside world. Egypt decided on Monday to cut off its diplomatic relations with the Arab Gulf State of Qatar and accused the Qatari government of following a hostile policy against Egypt, in addition to sponsoring terrorist organization such as the Muslim Brotherhood group, the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
