Preparations for second phase of local election completed: Nepal's Election Commission

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 27 : The Election Commission of Nepal has completed its preparations for second phase local election scheduled to be held on June 28. Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Ayodhi Prasad Yadav in a press briefing on Tuesday acknowledged about completion of the preparations of elections and ensured the voters of their safety at the time of polling. "The preparations for the commencement of second phase election are completed, the commission acknowledges this to all the voters, public, political parties and concerned authorities," said Dr. Ayodhi Prasad Yadav, Chief Election Commissioner of Election Commission Nepal.

