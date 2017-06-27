Preparations for second phase of local election completed: Nepal's Election Commission
Kathmandu [Nepal], June 27 : The Election Commission of Nepal has completed its preparations for second phase local election scheduled to be held on June 28. Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Ayodhi Prasad Yadav in a press briefing on Tuesday acknowledged about completion of the preparations of elections and ensured the voters of their safety at the time of polling. "The preparations for the commencement of second phase election are completed, the commission acknowledges this to all the voters, public, political parties and concerned authorities," said Dr. Ayodhi Prasad Yadav, Chief Election Commissioner of Election Commission Nepal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC