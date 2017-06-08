Pole banned from Nepal mountains after illegal entry
KATHMANDU, Nepal - A Pole who illegally traversed Mount Everest has been banned from climbing in Nepal for 10 years and faces deportation, an official said Thursday. Janusz Adam Adamski, 49, had scaled Everest from the Chinese side last month and descended on Nepal's side, said Nepal's Mountaineering Department official Durga Dutta Dhakal.
