People celebrate Tridents Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal

A child is balanced above a wooden prong planted in a chariot by priests and devotees during the Tridents Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 17, 2017. The Tridents Festival is celebrated by Hindus who believe that their children will be blessed by good health after participation in this ritual.

Chicago, IL

