Patanjali Ayurveda ordered to recall 6 products by Nepal authorities

13 hrs ago

New Delhi, June 21: Patanjali Ayurveda, the firm owned by Yoga guru Ramdev has been ordered by Nepal authorities to recall six of its products as they reportedly failed microbial tests and were found to be of 'substandard' quality. Nepal's Department of Drug Administration on Wednesday ordered Patanjali Ayurveda to immediately recall the products.

